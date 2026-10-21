UDR Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MM15 / ISIN: US9026531049

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21.10.2026 14:23:50

UDR, Apollo To Form Long-Term Joint Venture

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, UDR, Inc. (UDR) and Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) announced their plan to form a new, long-term joint venture, owning a portfolio of 19 high-quality communities totaling 7,059 apartment homes and valued at approximately $2.0 billion.

As per the terms of the deal, UDR will continue to operate and manage the portfolio for which it will earn an asset management fee.

Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will invest $1.34 billion of equity capital into a newly established joint venture, acquiring an approximate two-thirds interest. Meanwhile, UDR will retain a one-third interest and consolidate the joint venture.

Additionally, UDR will retain an option to repurchase Apollo's interest in the joint venture at an expected 7.00-7.50% fixed return for a finite period starting at the fifth anniversary of closing.

The transaction is expected to close on October 29, 2026.

In pre-market hours, UDR was trading at $35.25, up 2.44 percent, and APO closed trading at $111.22, up 0.24 percent on the NYSE.

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UDR Inc 31,98 -0,81% UDR Inc

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