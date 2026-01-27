Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
27.01.2026 17:02:00
Up 36%, Is Eli Lilly Still a Buy?
When I last wrote about Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) back in September, the shares were only slightly positive for the year. My view at the time was straightforward: This was a stock that just about every long-term investor should own. Since then, Eli Lilly has gone on an impressive run, climbing more than 36%.While I'm obviously happy that the call worked out, the more important question now is whether the stock is still worth buying after such a strong move. Based on recent results and guidance, I believe the answer is yes.The core reason for this optimism hasn't changed. Eli Lilly's momentum in weight loss and diabetes drugs remains exceptionally strong, and the company's third-quarter results highlight just how powerful this trend has become.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
20.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)