ViiV Healthcare Reports Positive Data For 2-Drug Regimen DOVATO In HIV-1 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Specialist HIV company ViiV Healthcare Wednesday announced a positive data from PASO DOBLE phase IV randomized clinical trial of 2-drug regimen DOVATO compared to the 3-drug regimen BIKTARVY for the treatment of HIV-1 over 48 weeks of therapy.

The open-label, randomized multicentre clinical trial met its primary endpoint. The company said safety was comparable through week 48.

The company, established by GSK Plc. (GSK) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) also noted that the average weight gain in participants taking 2-drug regimen DOVATO was lower than those taking 3-drug regimen BIKTARVY.

In the PASO DOBLE clinical trial, 553 people living with HIV and virally suppressed switched treatment.

Currently, GSK's stock is trading at $38.79, down 2.46 percent and Pfizer's stock is trading at $30.98, down 1.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Pfizer Inc. 28,25 -0,04%

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

