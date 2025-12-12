Visa and VNPT Money launch the Visa Pay, driving digital transformation and financial inclusion in Vietnam



Pay easily with your mobile wallet, enjoy secure transactions, and access exclusive perks when traveling overseas, supporting Vietnam's digital and financial inclusion goals. HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM -





HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - Visa (NYSE: V), the world's leader in digital payments, has partnered with VNPT Money to launch Visa Pay , a new feature that enables Vietnamese consumers to pay quickly and safely using their mobile wallet – whether shopping locally or traveling abroad. Visa Pay is now live with VNPT Money, marking the first digital wallet in Vietnam to enable this innovative service.The first phase introduces Scan to Pay, allowing Vietnamese consumers to make fast, secure payments at thousands of merchants using QR codes. More features like Tap to Pay and eCommerce are coming in 2026. For VNPT Money users, this means fewer steps, no extra apps, and peace of mind with Visa's global security standards.Vietnamese travelers can now use VNPT Money to scan QR codes and pay directly from their wallet balance while abroad, avoiding cash hassles and enjoying competitive exchange rates and costs, as well as exclusive promotions. The launch of this feature demonstrates the strong commitment of Visa and VNPT Money to expanding access to digital financial services, supporting the growth of the digital economy, e-commerce, and international tourism, while contributing to Vietnam's national digital transformation roadmap."Visa Pay is a catalyst for Vietnam's digital and financial inclusion journey. By giving Vietnamese consumers seamless and secure ways to pay, we're helping uplift the economy, empower small businesses, and create new opportunities for innovation. Our collaboration with VNPT Money ensures that every consumer – from urban centers to rural communities – can access trusted digital payments that make everyday life simpler and safer," said"The launch of international transaction feature via Visa Pay is an important milestone that demonstrates VNPT Money's determination to expand its digital payment ecosystem and elevate the experience of Vietnamese users. We want every Vietnamese person – whether traveling, working abroad, or studying – to be able to use their familiar e-wallet to make payments anywhere in the world, safely and transparently. This feature affirms VNPT Money's direction toward becoming a comprehensive digital payment platform that meets international standards while supporting the Government in its national digital transformation roadmap and promoting financial inclusion," sharedHashtag: #Visa The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Visa Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.





12/12/2025

