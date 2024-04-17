Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
Visa: Visa Acceptance Solutions Offers Merchants Payment Options Without Over-indexing On Complexity

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) said its Visa Acceptance Platform is debuting Developer Assist, an AI-powered tool to help partners develop sophisticated payment flows, answer questions on testing and certification and even suggest sample code. The platform, which is used by more than 450 payment service providers, connects to over 100 independent software vendors, bringing ease of use to over 450,000 active merchants each month across 160 countries.

The company's reimagined small and medium-sized business platform, Authorize.net, has reimagined its user interface, bringing data and streamlined day-to-day business operations to the forefront. The company said the new UI has benefits for both partners and merchants across new dashboards, workspaces and smart search functionalities.

Visa said Tap to Phone, which allows sellers to accept contactless payments using a certified smartphone, is now live in 121 countries with more than 6.7 million active terminals and more than $8.5 billion in payment volume on a 12-month basis.

