Walmart Board Elects New Leaders To Executive Council

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) Friday announced that its Board of Directors has elected new leaders to its Executive Council. Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart Inc. John Furner also shared additional changes designed to help fuel innovation and drive the new era of retail.

"Over my 32 years with Walmart, I've seen that our people are our greatest competitive advantage. These internal promotions reflect our culture of opportunity and the depth of our leadership bench," Furner said. "These leadership changes also mark a key step in how we organize for the future. Even the best teams need the right structure to win. As AI rapidly reshapes retail, we are centralizing our platforms to accelerate shared capabilities, freeing up our operating segments to be more focused on and closer to our customers and members."

These changes, which are effective February 1, 2026. Seth Dallaire, EVP and Chief Growth Officer for Walmart U.S. is being named EVP and Chief Growth Officer for Walmart Inc. David Guggina, EVP and Chief eCommerce Officer for Walmart U.S., will become President and CEO of Walmart U.S. Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Sam's Club U.S., will succeed Kath McLay as President and CEO of Walmart International. Latriece Watkins, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer for Walmart U.S., is being named President and CEO of Sam's Club U.S. Watkins started her career with Walmart as an intern in 1997.