Walmart: Cancer COE Program For Associates To Include Virtually All Cancer Types

(RTTNews) - Walmart announced the expansion of the Walmart Cancer Centers of Excellence program to include virtually all cancer types. The Walmart Cancer COE is a collaboration with Mayo Clinic that gives Walmart associates diagnosed with cancer access to the cancer experts at Mayo Clinic.

Once a Walmart associate or their eligible dependent has been diagnosed with cancer and has a recommended treatment plan, they can begin the Walmart Cancer COE process offered through eligible Walmart medical plan. The record review, travel and on-site care at Mayo Clinic come at no cost to the associate.

