Walmart Expands Free HIV Screenings - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) announced the expansion of its HIV Point-of-Care Screenings to 18 Specialty Pharmacies of the Community - located within Walmart Pharmacies - in Colorado and Virginia. The screenings follows the HIV screening pilot at two Walmart pharmacies in Virginia last year. Screenings at all 20 locations are free to patients.
The testing is provided within Walmart's SPOCs. During the HIV Point-of-Care Screening, an HIV test will be administered by a Walmart pharmacist. The test is a simple blood sample, and takes less than 30 minutes to return results.
