11.04.2024 03:08:09
Walmart Health Expands In Texas
(RTTNews) - Residents of Texas now have access to convenient and affordable healthcare services with the opening of three new Walmart Health centers in Pearland, Sugar Land, and Tomball. These centers mark the beginning of Walmart's expansion, with a total of 18 new locations planned for the state this year, adding to the existing four sites, Walmart said in a statement.
The company noted that the new Walmart Health centers will continue to open throughout the summer and fall. These state-of-the-art facilities, each approximately 5,400 square feet in size and located adjacent to Walmart Supercenters, offer a comprehensive range of health services under one roof. Services may vary by location but include same-day primary care, dental, behavioral health, labs, x-ray, community health, and telehealth.
Additionally, the Walmart Health centers in Texas will provide value-based care for specific senior populations, offering annual check-ups, dental cleanings, and support for managing chronic conditions—all in one convenient location with flexible scheduling options.
To accommodate busy families, seniors, and their caregivers, these Walmart Health centers will operate seven days a week, with extended hours on weekends and evenings, as well as telehealth options available on Sundays.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|56,16
|0,14%
