22.10.2024 21:14:19
Walmart Launches Nationwide Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery
(RTTNews) - U.S. retailer Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday said it will start delivering prescription medicines and medication refills along with groceries and other items as a single order within 30 minutes.
The new offering is now live in six states: Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and Wisconsin. By the end of January 2025, Walmart's Pharmacy Delivery is expected to be available in 49 states. Pharmacy Delivery is available for both new prescriptions along with medication refills.
Walmart's move comes a couple of weeks after Amazon announced plans to open pharmacies offering same-day delivery options across 20 new U.S. cities in 2025.
Walmart, which operates 4,600 U.S. pharmacies and 3,000 vision centers across the country, said its pharmacy delivery service would be free for members of its $98 per year Walmart Plus membership program while non-members need to pay $9.95.
"Helping customers solve missions is core to everything we do. By combining Pharmacy Delivery into a single order, we're strengthening our commitment to providing everything they need, whenever and wherever they need it," said Tom Ward, executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer, Walmart U.S. "If you're sick, we can deliver the necessary medicine along with everything else you need to feel better: cough drops, a heating pad, blanket and orange juice. Walmart's size, resources and expertise set it apart from other retailers."
