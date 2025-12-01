Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
01.12.2025 09:51:00
Walmart Will Make Stock Market History on Dec. 9 -- and It Can Top This Feat in 2026
Over the last three years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest theme on Wall Street. Ensuring software and systems have the tools to make split-second decisions without the need for human oversight is a technology that the analysts at PwC believe will add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.But another industry absolutely dwarfs the projected market size of AI. I'm talking about the global retail market, which, according to estimates from Mordor Intelligence, is expected to grow from roughly $27.3 trillion this year to $36.9 trillion by the turn of the decade. Although the retail landscape is highly competitive, the rewards can be bountiful for the businesses that manage to stand out. Among pure-play retailers, none has done a better job of rising to the top quite like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which is generating more revenue from retail sales than any other public company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Walmart
