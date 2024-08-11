|
11.08.2024 08:55:29
Walt Disney To Expand Fleet With Four New Cruise Ships, Bringing Total To 13
(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. is planning to add four new cruise ships to its fleet, complementing the four already in development and the five currently in service. The new ships are expected to arrive between 2027 and 2031, according to a blog post from the media and entertainment giant. With these additions, the fleet will grow to a total of 13 ships.
The names, designs, and exciting itineraries for the new ships are still in development, but guests can start dreaming about their next sailing adventure, the company said.
The company announced that the signature production on the Disney Destiny, set to begin sailing next year, will be "Disney Hercules," showcasing the beloved music and characters from the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
