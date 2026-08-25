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WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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25.08.2026 19:08:29
Waymo To Launch Fully Autonomous Ride-Hailing Service In Munich
(RTTNews) - Waymo announced plans to bring its fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Munich, Germany, marking its entry into the German market.
The company will begin manually driving vehicles in the city in the coming weeks to map local roads and validate its autonomous technology, with commercial operations targeted for late 2027.
Waymo said safety, regulatory cooperation and community trust will remain priorities as it works with German and Bavarian authorities. The company also highlighted potential accessibility benefits for blind and visually impaired passengers.
The expansion follows more than 20 million completed trips and hundreds of thousands of commercial rides each week. Waymo said data from over 350 million fully autonomous kilometres shows 16 times fewer serious-injury crashes compared with human drivers, along with fewer pedestrian and cyclist injury crashes.
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