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04.06.2026 08:05:00
What the SpaceX IPO Means for Starlink's Future
The SpaceX IPO may just be weeks away. The company is reportedly attempting to achieve a $2 trillion valuation, which would allow it to raise upwards of $75 billion in new capital.Many experts believe the IPO is overhyped and caution retail investors to stay away. Others, however, are salivating at the massive total addressable markets that SpaceX is targeting. According to a recently filed IPO prospectus, SpaceX's management team believes it has "identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history." In total, the company values its opportunity at an astounding $28.5 trillion -- a figure that seemingly justifies a $2 trillion valuation if it can execute on that potential. Much of that potential has nothing to do with Starlink, arguably SpaceX's most successful segment historically. Last year, for example, the company's rocket launch segment generated just $4.1 billion in revenue. The company's AI division, meanwhile, generated just $3.2 billion in sales. Starlink, however -- which SpaceX calls its "Connectivity" segment -- racked up $11.4 billion in sales. It was SpaceX's only profitable business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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