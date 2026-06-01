Amazon Aktie

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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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01.06.2026 02:13:00

What to Know About Snowflake's Partnership With Amazon

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is expanding its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), specifically Amazon Web Services (AWS), in a collaboration aimed at accelerating AI capabilities among enterprise customers. The news of the multiyear deal sent Snowflake's shares soaring more than 35%. Here's what investors need to understand about the partnership. The agreement aims to help enterprise customers fully leverage AI for reasoning and workflows, thereby improving business results and productivity. Snowflake is pledging to spend $6 billion on AWS over five years. This investment dramatically increases Snowflake's use of Amazon's Graviton CPUs and Trainium GPUs. The commitment to spend this much money indicates strong demand for Snowflake, which fully expects to see a multiple on its investment. Snowflake's first quarter of 2026 was a solid one, with a 33% year-over-year increase in revenue and more than $9 billion in remaining performance obligations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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