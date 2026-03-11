Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
11.03.2026 13:15:00
Where Will Chevron Be in 1 Year?
Geopolitical conflict has driven oil prices higher in dramatic fashion. That is likely to lead to material revenue growth for oil companies. You can already see the impact on Wall Street, as the energy sector has been outperforming the broader market. Don't get caught up in the excitement, buy a relatively boring industry stalwart like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) instead.Chevron operates in the upstream segment of the energy sector, producing oil and natural gas. This business will directly benefit from rising energy prices. However, it also operates in the midstream, which transports energy and produces fairly reliable cash flows. And it operates in the downstream segment, which uses oil and gas as inputs. Rising oil prices will hurt Chevron's downstream business. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
