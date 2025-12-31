Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
|
31.12.2025 22:30:00
Where Will Intuitive Surgical Be in 5 Years?
Innovation is a driving force in the healthcare sector. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is at the forefront of surgical robotics with its da Vinci system. But one of the most exciting stories is actually a subtle one, highlighted by the fact that Intuitive Surgical's installed base increased 13% year over year in the third quarter of 2025, but the number of surgeries using a da Vinci system rose 20%.Let's see what this could all portend for Intuitive in the next few years ahead.Surgical robots represent a significant advancement over traditional surgery. They offer less invasive procedures and generally better outcomes. This is a big reason why the number of surgeries using a da Vinci system grew faster than the number of new systems sold. Clearly, the value of the surgical robotics innovation that has taken place in the healthcare sector is very high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!