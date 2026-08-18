QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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18.08.2026 17:00:00
Where Will Qualcomm Stock Be in 5 Years?
When I think about where Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) could be in five years, I am really thinking about what kind of company it is becoming, not just how fast earnings grow quarter to quarter. If you own the shares, you're betting that Qualcomm will remain one of the core engines of edge AI, in cars, PCs, robots, and connected devices that never touch a data center rack.Qualcomm's CEO has been clear that whoever wins edge AI will have a claim on the entire AI opportunity, because so much of what we do every day happens on devices that sit in our pockets, on our desks, or in our driveways. The company is taking that seriously, pushing AI into smartphones, wearables, industrial sensors, and home devices through its Snapdragon platforms and on-device AI capabilities. Instead of chasing the latest training cluster in the cloud, Qualcomm is focused on running models locally, translating speech, enhancing photos, and making experiences feel real-time without hitting a remote server every time. That kind of role is easy to underestimate, yet it is exactly how a "boring" chip company ends up embedded in millions of daily interactions. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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