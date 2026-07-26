Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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26.07.2026 09:15:00
Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now: Microsoft or Nvidia?
Perhaps one of the more notable surprises is the fact that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have become perceived by some as value plays. Although each company plays a critical role in AI, Nvidia has struggled to outperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) this year, while Microsoft stock has pulled back.Each company will almost certainly continue to play a crucial role in AI and tech at large, so investors should not expect massive stock price declines. Nonetheless, only one of these is likely to stand out as the better value stock in today's market.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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