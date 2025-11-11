Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
11.11.2025 10:10:00
Why a Strong Quarter Wasn't Enough to Send Shares of Pfizer Soaring
A strong quarter and earnings beat can sometimes give a stock a big boost. But when that doesn't happen, it usually means there are other factors that are weighing on a business and give investors reason for pause. After all, one good quarter is just that -- one quarter. What matters is the long run, and where the business will be in not just the next few months, but the coming years.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a company that many people feel uncertain about these days. And that's likely why, although it reported a strong quarter and even increased its guidance recently, its stock hasn't been taking off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!