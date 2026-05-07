AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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07.05.2026 20:26:04
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Popped This Week
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shot up 13.3% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The semiconductor maker that plays Robin to Nvidia's Batman is heading back to all-time highs after reporting strong revenue from its data center segment in the first quarter. Here's why the artificial intelligence (AI) beneficiary was up again this week, and whether now is the time to pile into the stock. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) sells computer chips to data centers and personal computing devices. It has been a massive winner in the AI revolution, which continued in the first quarter. Overall revenue grew 38% to $10.25 billion, while data center sales rose 57% to $5.8 billion, driving the majority of the company's growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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