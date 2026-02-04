AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
|
04.02.2026 21:01:40
Why AppLovin Stock Is Plummeting Today
Shares of leading adtech behemoth AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) were down 16% as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, extending the stock's 42% decline so far in 2026. AppLovin has battled an array of headwinds to start the year, but today's drop seems to stem from increased competition from AI-powered peers threatening to disrupt AppLovin's dominance in mobile gaming ad monetization. CloudX -- a start-up that looks to bring automation to the mobile gaming ad niche via LLM agents -- released its solutions to general availability on Wednesday, and the market worried about AppLovin's ability to stand a barrage of AI-powered competition.After its stock rose more than 5,000% in less than three years, AppLovin has seemingly faced pressure from all sides in 2026, stemming from events like:Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
