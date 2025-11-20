Cisco Aktie
WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023
|
20.11.2025 01:01:34
Why Cisco Stock Inched Higher on Wednesday
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is gearing up to be part of an international consortium building out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and investors cheered the news. The veteran networking equipment company's shares rose by over 1% that day, a rate that was sufficient to outperform the S&P 500 index's 0.4% improvement. Cisco is to be part of a joint venture with chip company AMD and Saudi Arabia-based AI developer Humain that will deploy AI infrastructure in the Middle Eastern country. The operations of this business should begin in 2026, Cisco wrote in a press release. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
