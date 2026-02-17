ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
|
17.02.2026 17:33:39
Why ConocoPhillips Stock Dropped on Tuesday
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock slipped 2.2% through 11:15 a.m. ET Tuesday on a double dose of "bad" news. First and most obviously, oil prices are down today, and for a company that makes its money selling oil, that's self-evidently bad news.Second, and less obviously, Roth/MKM just downgraded ConocoPhillips stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
