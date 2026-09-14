Astera Labs Aktie
WKN DE: A404AF / ISIN: US04626A1034
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14.09.2026 20:25:05
Why Is Astera Labs Stock Down Today?
Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock plunged on Monday after several key AI chiefs called for a slowdown in frontier-model development. As of 11:20 a.m. ET on Sept. 14, 2026, Astera shares were down 10.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei posted an essay to X over the weekend, arguing that AI capabilities were advancing too fast and that we are approaching a tipping point after which its models could outpace our ability to understand or control them. He pointed to what he calls recursive self-improvement (RSI) -- AI models improving themselves on their own -- as well as the recent Hugging Face hack in which autonomous agents from OpenAI attacked systems outside their defined task.
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Analysen zu Astera Labs Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Astera Labs Inc Registered Shs
|221,00
|-5,96%