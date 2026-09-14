Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock plunged on Monday after several key AI chiefs called for a slowdown in frontier-model development. As of 11:20 a.m. ET on Sept. 14, 2026, Astera shares were down 10.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei posted an essay to X over the weekend, arguing that AI capabilities were advancing too fast and that we are approaching a tipping point after which its models could outpace our ability to understand or control them. He pointed to what he calls recursive self-improvement (RSI) -- AI models improving themselves on their own -- as well as the recent Hugging Face hack in which autonomous agents from OpenAI attacked systems outside their defined task.

Continue reading