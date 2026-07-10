Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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10.07.2026 17:20:33
Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped on Friday
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) rallied Friday morning, gaining as much as 7.3%. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 6%.The catalyst that sent the social media and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was a report that lauded the company's strategic pivot.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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