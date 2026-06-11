Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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12.06.2026 00:47:11
Why Microsoft Stock Slipped Today
A continuing rout of certain segments of the tech sector put some hurt on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Thursday. Investors also digested a media report about a long-standing unit of the company reducing its workforce. By the end of the trading day, its equity had shed nearly 2% of its value.Much of the downbeat sentiment in the sector stemmed from Oracle's latest earnings report, released after the market close on Wednesday. At first glance, it was encouraging, with double-digit sales growth and top- and bottom-line beats. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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