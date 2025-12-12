Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
12.12.2025 20:46:59
Why Oracle Stock Plunged More Than 12% This Week
Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are falling this week, down 12.9% as of 2:41 p.m. ET. on Friday. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 lost 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively. Oracle reported mixed earnings on Wednesday for its second quarter, revealing that the company's artificial intelligence (AI) spending spree is rapidly accelerating. The report, along with Broadcom's earnings release the following day, was enough to reignite fears of an AI bubble.Oracle reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26, handily beating Wall Street's target of $1.64. The earnings beat was overshadowed by Oracle's revenue miss, delivering $16.06 billion when $16.21 billion was expected, as well as the extreme growth in its AI investments. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
