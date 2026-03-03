Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 17:46:14

Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

After strong gains in yesterday's session, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is losing ground in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price was down 1.4% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500's level had declined by 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite's level was off 1.8%. The stock had been down as much as 4.8% earlier in the day.New developments in the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran have roiled global markets today, and Palantir's share price is being pressured. While the software specialist has strong positions in the defense industry, it's not completely immune to bearish trading connected to geopolitical volatility. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten