Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
03.03.2026 17:46:14
Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today
After strong gains in yesterday's session, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is losing ground in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price was down 1.4% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500's level had declined by 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite's level was off 1.8%. The stock had been down as much as 4.8% earlier in the day.New developments in the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran have roiled global markets today, and Palantir's share price is being pressured. While the software specialist has strong positions in the defense industry, it's not completely immune to bearish trading connected to geopolitical volatility. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
