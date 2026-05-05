Powell Industries Aktie
WKN: 865628 / ISIN: US7391281067
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05.05.2026 20:50:56
Why Powell Industries Rallied Today
Shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) rallied on Tuesday, up as much as 15.6% on the day, before settling into an 11.1% gain by 1:47 p.m. EDT.Powell produces a wide variety of power and electric generation and management systems for industrial sites, and has traditionally focused on the oil & gas and chemical markets. However, the AI data center build-out now requires sophisticated, high-power systems, which Powell specializes in.The massive step-up in AI-related demand was evident in last night's earnings release and call, in which Powell disclosed that the company had received a "mega order" that was not only its largest in history, but also larger than last quarter's entire revenue by a fair amount.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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