Powell Industries Aktie
WKN: 865628 / ISIN: US7391281067
|
04.02.2026 19:10:20
Why Powell Industries Surged Today
In the first quarter, Powell grew revenue by just 4% to $251 million, missing expectations. However, earnings per share surged 19% to $3.40, which was well ahead of expectations. The earnings outperformance came from an increase in Powell's gross margin to 28.4%, up from 24.7% in the year-ago quarter.
