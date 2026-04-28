Rambus Aktie

Rambus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906870 / ISIN: US7509171069

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28.04.2026 20:57:06

Why Rambus Plunged Today

Shares of memory interface product and IP company Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) plunged on Tuesday, falling 21.2% as of 2:00 p.m. EDT.Rambus designs products and licenses IP for memory interfaces that help secure and transfer data between memory and processors at high speeds. As such, one would think its business would be booming right now.Rambus did, in fact, report solid first-quarter earnings last night; however, it apparently wasn't good enough for investors, who had bid up the stock heading into the print. Moreover, a Wall Street analyst downgraded shares today due to memory shortages expected to increase in late 2026 and 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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