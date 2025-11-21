Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
21.11.2025 19:29:21
Why Shares in Alphabet Bucked The Trend Today
Shares in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose by more than 4% in trading before 10 a.m. today in what looks like a kind of "flight to quality" in the AI-related sector. Here's why that could continue. Understandably, the market might get jittery about the AI/data center investing theme at some point. AI/Data center stocks have been running hot, and there's mounting speculation that a bubble could be forming in the sector. The gist of the argument is that hyperscalers, like Alphabet, are investing heavily in AI, and their returns on that investment may not quite turn out to be as strong as the market expects. The corollary is that a broad-based slowdown in spending will follow, taking AI-related stocks down with it. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:10
|WDH: 'Schatten-IT': Viele Fachkräfte nutzen KI ohne Erlaubnis (dpa-AFX)
|
06:16
|'Schatten-IT': Viele Fachkräfte nutzen KI ohne Erlaubnis (dpa-AFX)
|
19.11.25