Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
22.11.2025 04:01:57
Why Shares of Strategy Fell 14.6% This Week
Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) -- formerly MicroStrategy -- tumbled 14.4% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The largest known investor in Bitcoin fell along with the price of the cryptocurrency, which briefly slipped to around $80,000 before recovering to $85,000 as of this writing on November 21st, 2025. Historically, Strategy has traded at a premium to its underlying Bitcoin net asset value (NAV), but that has compressed in 2025.Shares are now down 43% year-to-date. Here's why Strategy stock was falling yet again this week.Beginning back in 2020, Strategy went on a journey of raising funds to buy Bitcoin on its balance sheet. As the price of Bitcoin has gone up and the company traded at a premium to its Bitcoin NAV, it has been able to efficiently raise more money to buy more Bitcoin. Its shares outstanding have risen by 199% in the last five years in order to fund Bitcoin purchases, and combined with rising cryptocurrency prices, Strategy's stock is up 667% in the last five years alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
