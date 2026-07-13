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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.07.2026 22:02:17
Why SpaceX Stock Sank Today
Is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock losing its mojo?One month after its blockbuster IPO, shares of Elon Musk's space company have come full circle, with the stock closing Monday at $139.14, barely above its "official" IPO price -- and more than $10 below where the stock began trading on IPO day.And the latest SpaceX news is looking kind of mixed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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