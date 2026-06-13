Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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13.06.2026 04:50:18

Why SpaceX Stock Soared Today

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) surged on Friday after the rocket and satellite technology leader made its stock market debut.Image source: The Motley Fool.SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) was perhaps the most highly anticipated trading event of the year. The Elon Musk-led space exploration company sought to raise a whopping $75 billion dollars to fund its audacious growth initiatives, which include placing data centers in low Earth orbit, building a city on the Moon, and, eventually, establishing a colony on Mars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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