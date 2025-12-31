Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
31.12.2025 13:59:00
Why Tesla Stock Dipped on Monday
The final stock-trading Monday of 2025 was not kind to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares. The bellwether electric vehicle (EV) company saw its stock price sag 3.3% that day, on the back of news that a key supplier would be supplying far fewer goods than originally anticipated. The stock dropped a bit more on Tuesday. That supplier is a South Korean company, L&F, which, according to numerous news outlets, disclosed this development in a regulatory filing. The company stated that the total value of a deal to provide high-nickel cathode materials, for use in Tesla's battery cells, now stands at $7,386. That's quite a far distance down from the previous estimate of $2.9 billion. Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
