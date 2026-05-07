Zoeti a Aktie
WKN DE: A1KBYX / ISIN: US98978V1035
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07.05.2026 20:16:41
Why Zoetis Shares Plummeted Today
Shares of leading pet and livestock healthcare specialist Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) are down 20% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered substandard earnings. The company's Q1 sales inched up 3% to meet analysts' expectations, but adjusted earnings per share rose 9%, well short of Wall Street's expectations. Worse yet, management's guidance for "organic operational" revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 3.5% and 4% at the midpoint in 2026 also fell short of the market's consensus.Long viewed as a "recession-proof" investment by many -- including me, with Zoetis as a core holding -- the company's Q1 results suggest that petcare spending in the U.S. may be more sensitive to macroeconomic financial pressures than previously thought. Chief Executive Officer Kristen Peck touched on this topic, explaining, "Pet owners demonstrated increased price sensitivity with softer demand for premium products in preventative and chronic care, where Zoetis leads amid a more cautious spending environment." Said another way, this premium positioning is not a selling point for pet owners with stretched budgets, given the wide array of macroeconomic pressures they face.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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