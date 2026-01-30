Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
30.01.2026 18:15:00
Will Cuts to the Metaverse Help Meta Platforms Stock Soar in 2026?
In 2021, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was so convinced of the potential in the metaverse that it not only invested heavily in it but also underwent a significant rebranding and changed its name from Facebook to Meta Platforms. Since then, however, the company's Reality Labs division, which focuses on the metaverse, has proven to be not much more than a money pit.Now that the company appears to be focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), however, the metaverse looks to be less of a priority. Meta has been ramping up spending on AI, and recently, it announced it would be laying off 10% of employees from its Reality Labs business. Could this be the beginning of larger reductions ahead, and could diminishing the Reality Labs segment be a good move for the tech stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|604,40
|-2,26%
