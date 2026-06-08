Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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08.06.2026 19:17:00
Will SpaceX Merge With Tesla? The Answer Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight.
With SpaceX marching toward what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, new language in the company's amended S-1 filing has poured rocket fuel on a long-standing rumor: that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX could be considering a merger.In the original S-1, SpaceX wrote, "We may issue additional shares for a variety of corporate purposes, including future public offerings to raise additional capital, corporate acquisitions and employee benefit plans." This is about as boilerplate legalese as it gets in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document.Now, the space exploration unicorn says, "We may issue a significant amount of equity in connection with future transactions."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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