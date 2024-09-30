30.09.2024 21:49:09

Windows 11 Update Causes Blue Screens And Reboot Loops

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) recently released an optional update, KB5043145, for Windows 11 to introduce some minor improvements, however, it has caused trouble in certain cases.

The tech giant admitted that some users were prompted to restart their devices, sometimes multiple times, while others witnessed their PC locking up with either blue or green screen errors.

"According to the reports, some devices automatically open the Automatic Repair tool after repeated restart attempts. In some cases, BitLocker recovery can also be triggered," Microsoft added.

The company advised customers to file a report using the Feedback Hub if they experience any issues after the installation.

"We are currently investigating this issue. We will provide an update when more information is available," the Redmond-based company stated.

Previously, Microsoft fixed an issue triggered by the June 2024 KB5039302 preview update, which caused restart loops and taskbar problems on Windows 11 systems.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

20.09.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
16.09.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.08.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 379,30 -0,14% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Naher Osten belastet: US-Börsen uneins -- ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- Börse in Honkong schließt deutlich höher - Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch schwächer. In Deutschland verläuft der Handel mit schwachen Tendenzen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen