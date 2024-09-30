|
30.09.2024 21:49:09
Windows 11 Update Causes Blue Screens And Reboot Loops
(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) recently released an optional update, KB5043145, for Windows 11 to introduce some minor improvements, however, it has caused trouble in certain cases.
The tech giant admitted that some users were prompted to restart their devices, sometimes multiple times, while others witnessed their PC locking up with either blue or green screen errors.
"According to the reports, some devices automatically open the Automatic Repair tool after repeated restart attempts. In some cases, BitLocker recovery can also be triggered," Microsoft added.
The company advised customers to file a report using the Feedback Hub if they experience any issues after the installation.
"We are currently investigating this issue. We will provide an update when more information is available," the Redmond-based company stated.
Previously, Microsoft fixed an issue triggered by the June 2024 KB5039302 preview update, which caused restart loops and taskbar problems on Windows 11 systems.
