Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 09:15:00

Worried About a Bear Market? 3 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Like There's No Tomorrow

The question isn't if a bear market will happen; the question is when the next bear market will arrive. Given the lofty levels of the S&P 500, it is reasonable for investors to suspect the answer is sooner rather than later.If you are concerned, consider investing in Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Here are three reasons this consumer staples company could be a good addition to your portfolio today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten