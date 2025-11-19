Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
19.11.2025 09:15:00
Worried About a Bear Market? 3 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Like There's No Tomorrow
The question isn't if a bear market will happen; the question is when the next bear market will arrive. Given the lofty levels of the S&P 500, it is reasonable for investors to suspect the answer is sooner rather than later.If you are concerned, consider investing in Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Here are three reasons this consumer staples company could be a good addition to your portfolio today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
