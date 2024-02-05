05.02.2024 07:00:12

Xlife Sciences AG Expands Collaboration with Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Partners with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City

Xlife Sciences AG is excited to announce the expansion of its existing collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, now joined by Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City. This expanded partnership builds on the successful collaboration initiated in 2023, further enhancing Abu Dhabi's standing as a global healthcare and life sciences hub.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) extends beyond the initial collaboration, now integrating Thermo Fisher Scientific's expertise along the pharmaceutical value chain and Masdar City's sustainable infrastructure. This strategic alliance represents a holistic approach to fostering life sciences innovation, clinical research, and entrepreneurship.

Key aspects of the expanded partnership include:

Building on a Strong Foundation: Leveraging the existing collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi to bring more comprehensive solutions in life sciences.

Lab Supply and Infrastructure Support: Thermo Fisher Scientific's involvement ensures access to top-tier support from early stages towards clinical trials, while Masdar City provides a sustainable infrastructure conducive to innovation.

Diverse Expertise for Holistic Development: Each partner plays a vital role, offering unique contributions from healthcare regulation to scientific resources and eco-friendly urban development.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, comments: «This partnership not only marks a significant milestone for Xlife Sciences AG but also for the global life sciences community. By combining our strengths with those of our esteemed partners, we are setting a new standard for innovation, research, and sustainable development in the life sciences sector.»

Xlife Sciences AG is committed to this robust collaboration, promising a future of groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in healthcare technologies. This alliance offers investors a unique opportunity to engage with future-oriented technologies at the forefront of life sciences innovation.

 

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2023 23 April 2024
Annual Shareholders Meeting 2024 20 June 2024
Half-Year Report 2024 19 September 2024

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

Contact
Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) 

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch 

About Department of Health Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the Healthcare Sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ensuring excellence in healthcare for the community. For more information, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/en 

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a multinational company providing a broad range of products and services for scientific research, healthcare, and laboratory operations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.thermofisher.com/ 

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community at the forefront of changing how people live, work, learn, and play, fostering a thriving ecosystem for innovation. For more information, visit https://masdarcity.ae/ 

Disclaimer 

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. 


