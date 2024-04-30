Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Study results

Xlife Sciences AG Reports Strong Portfolio Growth and Strategic Advances in the 2023 Valuation Report



30-Apr-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Zurich, 30st of April 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) released the 2023 Valuation Report today, which assesses the company's portfolio as of the end of 2023. The evaluation was conducted by the independent consulting firm CYLAD Experts and covers 18 of the total 25 project companies of Xlife Sciences1. The assessment is primarily based on the risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV), commonly used in the life sciences industry. The main parameters of the valuation process are the cost of capital and the development risks of the involved project companies. The 2023 Valuation Report values Xlife Sciences' portfolio as of December 31, 2023, in a range between CHF 611.7 million (previous year: CHF 576 million) and CHF 747.8 million (previous year: CHF 704.5 million). The six project companies alytas therapeutics GmbH, Veraxa Biotech AG, inflamed pharma GmbH, Inventum Genetics GmbH, FUSE-AI GmbH, and 4D Lifetec AG account for 84 percent of this portfolio value.

The «Biotechnology/Therapies» sector contributes 55 percent of the portfolio value, while the «Technology Platforms» sector accounts for 28 percent.

70 percent of the evaluated portfolio is in the «Proof of Concept» phase, with an additional 20 percent in the clinical development phase. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, states: «The 2023 Valuation Report confirms and underscores the long term portfolio potential of Xlife Sciences. It demonstrates that our focus on projects in an early to very early stage depending on the future success of the individual project companies - can create significant leverage for our shareholders.» The complete 2023 Valuation Report from Xlife Sciences is available for download at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures in the «Financial Reports» section. Contact

Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG,

Talacker 35,

8001 Zurich,

Switzerland,

Phone +41 44 385 84 60

info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch,

Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788

Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

News Source: Xlife Sciences AG

News Source: Xlife Sciences AG

End of Inside Information