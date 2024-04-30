|
30.04.2024 07:00:21
Xlife Sciences AG Reports Strong Portfolio Growth and Strategic Advances in the 2023 Valuation Report
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Study results
Zurich, 30st of April 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) released the 2023 Valuation Report today, which assesses the company's portfolio as of the end of 2023. The evaluation was conducted by the independent consulting firm CYLAD Experts and covers 18 of the total 25 project companies of Xlife Sciences1. The assessment is primarily based on the risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV), commonly used in the life sciences industry. The main parameters of the valuation process are the cost of capital and the development risks of the involved project companies.
The 2023 Valuation Report values Xlife Sciences' portfolio as of December 31, 2023, in a range between CHF 611.7 million (previous year: CHF 576 million) and CHF 747.8 million (previous year: CHF 704.5 million).
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, states: «The 2023 Valuation Report confirms and underscores the long term portfolio potential of Xlife Sciences. It demonstrates that our focus on projects in an early to very early stage depending on the future success of the individual project companies - can create significant leverage for our shareholders.»
The complete 2023 Valuation Report from Xlife Sciences is available for download at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures in the «Financial Reports» section.
1892329 30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Xlife Sciences AGmehr Analysen
