Zoom Communications Aktie

Zoom Communications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 16:17:16

Zoom Communications Unveils AI Companion 3.0 With Agentic AI Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday announced that it has just rolled out AI Companion 3.0, marking a new chapter for their AI solutions.

This version comes packed with fresh AI-driven tools to help with personal tasks and some new capabilities for Zoom Docs, along with a revamped web interface aimed at simplifying insights and daily workflows.

The update is based on Zoom's federated AI strategy, which mixes their in-house models with those from third parties and open-source sources, like OpenAI, Anthropic, and NVIDIA. According to Zoom, AI Companion 3.0 boosts information retrieval, automates tasks, and enhances collaboration all while keeping strong security and privacy in check.

ZM is currently trading at $87.19, down $2.33 or 2.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communicationsmehr Nachrichten