Zoom Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017
|
15.12.2025 16:17:16
Zoom Communications Unveils AI Companion 3.0 With Agentic AI Capabilities
(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday announced that it has just rolled out AI Companion 3.0, marking a new chapter for their AI solutions.
This version comes packed with fresh AI-driven tools to help with personal tasks and some new capabilities for Zoom Docs, along with a revamped web interface aimed at simplifying insights and daily workflows.
The update is based on Zoom's federated AI strategy, which mixes their in-house models with those from third parties and open-source sources, like OpenAI, Anthropic, and NVIDIA. According to Zoom, AI Companion 3.0 boosts information retrieval, automates tasks, and enhances collaboration all while keeping strong security and privacy in check.
ZM is currently trading at $87.19, down $2.33 or 2.61 percent on the Nasdaq.
