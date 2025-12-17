NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.12.2025 18:21:00
1 Prediction for Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a focal point of investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector this year. It's the undisputed leader in accelerated computing. However, Nvidia's chips aren't the only reason why.The company's graphics processing unit (GPU) stacks combine hardware, software, and platform solutions designed to support applications from gaming to professional visualization and accelerated computing. I believe Nvidia's vast array of solutions will reaccelerate growth in the stock price next year.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
