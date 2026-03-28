Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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28.03.2026 11:00:00
1 Reason Eli Lilly Stock Is Still a Buy
Despite its leadership in the weight-loss medicine market, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is not performing well this year, with its shares down 15% to date. Some worry that the drugmaker will eventually face stiff competition in its core niche, eroding its pricing power and profits. However, Eli Lilly has several strengths that should help it perform well over the medium term, even beyond its deep pipeline. Let's look at one reason the stock could deliver strong returns through the next five years. Image source: Getty Images.Since 2020, Eli Lilly's gross and operating margins have improved noticeably. The company's margins as of the fourth quarter of 2025 are higher than those of its similarly sized peers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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