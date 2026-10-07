Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.10.2026 11:05:00
1 Stat That Makes Tesla Hard to Ignore Before Oct. 21
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) published its vehicle deliveries report for the third quarter earlier this month, and performance came in well above Wall Street's target. The company delivered 486,532 vehicles in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 456,896. With the company gearing up to publish its Q3 results on Oct. 21, the substantial delivery beat sets up interesting dynamics heading into its fast-approaching quarterly report.
While Tesla's Q3 vehicle deliveries still declined roughly 2% from the 497,099 vehicles delivered in last year's quarter, Q3 2025 also saw a surge in purchases driven by the impending expiration of federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credits. Despite the year-over-year decline in this year's quarter, the delivery performance still meaningfully exceeded Wall Street's forecast -- and there are other promising indicators.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|338,00
|0,09%