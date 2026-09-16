Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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16.09.2026 10:35:00
3 Lessons Learned From SpaceX for Anthropic IPO Investors This October
Wait ... are you sure you want to buy shares of Anthropic at its IPO? Well, according to The Motley Fool's research, 7 out of 10 of you are planning on it. That's even after what happened to the IPO investors of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX.
Actually, what did happen to SpaceX's IPO investors? Here are three lessons we learned from the SpaceX IPO that should be very useful to Anthropic IPO investors in the fall.
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