Comcast Aktie
WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019
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03.07.2026 14:12:00
3 Reasons I Bought Comcast This Week
One of this week's early news makers was Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Shares of the slumbering media and connectivity giant opened 18% higher on Monday after the company announced plans to spin off its NBCUniversal media assets, leaving Comcast with the cable TV and broadband business that accounts for more than half of its revenue and most of its profitability.Comcast had already completed the spinoff of Versant Media in January. It gave its linear cable properties -- including CNBC, USA, MS Now, and E! -- and select digital platforms led by movie ticketing site Fandango and reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes their own stock. It hasn't really worked out so far, with both investments trading lower since going their separate ways.It should be different this time. When the initial euphoria of the NBCUniversal spinoff started to wear off by Monday afternoon, with the stock giving back most of its earlier upticks, I became a Comcast shareholder. It's not my first time investing in this frustrating conglomerate. Let me go over the reasons why I have come back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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