Comcast Aktie

Comcast für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.07.2026 14:12:00

3 Reasons I Bought Comcast This Week

One of this week's early news makers was Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Shares of the slumbering media and connectivity giant opened 18% higher on Monday after the company announced plans to spin off its NBCUniversal media assets, leaving Comcast with the cable TV and broadband business that accounts for more than half of its revenue and most of its profitability.Comcast had already completed the spinoff of Versant Media in January. It gave its linear cable properties -- including CNBC, USA, MS Now, and E! -- and select digital platforms led by movie ticketing site Fandango and reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes their own stock. It hasn't really worked out so far, with both investments trading lower since going their separate ways.It should be different this time. When the initial euphoria of the NBCUniversal spinoff started to wear off by Monday afternoon, with the stock giving back most of its earlier upticks, I became a Comcast shareholder. It's not my first time investing in this frustrating conglomerate. Let me go over the reasons why I have come back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

mehr Nachrichten